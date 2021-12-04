Cape Town protest adds fuel to the Shell seismic survey furore

Aaron-Luke Rielly echoed Chin’s sentiments. “We are in a climate crisis at the moment,” he said.

“The climate is changing and it is having a terrible impact on people and communities and now Shell is trying to get more oil and gas which is only going to make the climate worse. We are saying they must stop exploring for more oil and gas.”

Glen Tyler-Davies said: “We want climate justice. The people who are bearing the brunt of the climate crisis need to make sure that energy is renewable. We should stop funding oil and gas.”

Motorists showed support for the protesters by hooting. Petrol attendants watching the picket said they were not allowed to comment. The garage looked deserted while a handful of police officers stood at a distance.

In a statement, the NGO Extinction Rebellion Cape Town urged “fuel distributors and other businesses to boycott Shell until such a time as they cancel their imminent seismic surveying of the water of SA’s pristine Wild Coast”.

It added: “Due to its impact on marine ecosystems, seismic surveying has also been known to reduce fish stocks in areas where it is used.

“Studies have shown a between 40% and 80% reduction in fish stocks in areas hit by surveying, which arguably contributed to the US ban of the practice along its eastern seaboard in 2019.

“Shell’s planned exploitation of the Wild Coast seems indicative of a trend which sees countries in the global north locally banning damaging practices once their harmful effects become impossible to ignore, while actively promoting the very same practices in the global south.”