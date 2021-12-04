Eskom to implement load-shedding from 9pm on Saturday but warns it could be earlier
Eskom has announced it will implement stage two load-shedding from 9pm on Saturday but warned the lights could go off earlier if the power system deteriorates further.
The power entity said in a statement that load-shedding will continue until 5am on Monday.
“This load-shedding is due to a failure of a generation unit each at Kusile, Medupi and Arnot power stations, as well as a delay of a unit returning to service at Tutuka power station,” it said.
“In addition, the failure of the coal conveyors at Medupi led to reduced output at the station.
“While this has since been rectified, it will take some time to recover the full operations.”
Eskom said there was also a complete shutdown of the Kendal power station ash plant due to an electrical fault.
“This required the station’s output to be reduced to minimum. The ash plant has since returned to service, and the ash backlog recovery is in progress.”
Eskom said these constraints, together with higher demand on Friday and Saturday, have resulted in extensive use of emergency generation reserves, “which will have to be sufficiently recovered for the week ahead”.
It added: “Total breakdowns have increased to 14,727MW while planned maintenance is 6,711MW of capacity as we continue with the reliability maintenance.
“Eskom appeals to all South Africans to help reduce the usage of electricity by switching off non-essential items in order to help us through these constraints.
“We will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.”
