Free State teacher fired for having sexual relationship with pupil

A Free State teacher has been dismissed after being found guilty of having a sexual relationship with a pupil.

Moshe Mofokeng pleaded not guilty to charges of having had a sexual relationship with the 22-year-old.

The matter was referred to the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) by the education department.

According to the council, some of the alleged incidents took place at Mofokeng's home, and the young woman and her parents reported the matter in writing to the principal of Dinare Secondary School in QwaQwa.

The pupil confirmed to the council that the charges levelled against Mofokeng, who taught tourism and Sesotho, were true.

“The learner referred to photographic pictures known as ‘selfies’ and stated that it is her and the employee appearing in the pictures.

“She stated that sexual intercourse between her and the employee took place at the employee’s private residences in Magalamang and Bukamsbush and at certain guest houses,” the council said.

The pupil said she and Mofokeng dated for two months and their relationship ended in December 2019 when she told him she no longer wanted to be with him.