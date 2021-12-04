Government could pay a pretty penny for damage caused by fires that started on its unkempt farm

The high court has found the government liable for veldfires that gutted a neighbour’s property.

The judgment, handed down by the high court in Makhanda, details the state of the government’s Eversly Farm in Komga, Eastern Cape, when fires broke out in 2013 and 2014.

The fires spread to a neighbouring farm owned by Louis Nel, who sued the government and tenant Joseph Jubeni for damages.

“The [government’s] farm was overgrown with grass, shrubs and black wattle trees,” the judgment reads.

“He [Nel] said that in the absence of firebreaks, the black wattle trees had fallen to his side of the fence and he had to complain to [Jubeni] on several occasions.

“As a result, the firebreaks on the [government’s] side of the fence were not effective in preventing the spread of the fires from Eversly Farm onto his farm.

“The firebreaks on [Nel’s] farm were, on the other hand, effective in preventing the fires from spreading onto neighbouring farms.”