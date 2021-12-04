Teacher fired for hitting pupils and insulting female colleague fails to get job back

A Gauteng teacher who was sacked for assaulting two pupils with a pipe, referring to them in derogatory terms, and swearing at a female colleague has had his application for reinstatement dismissed by the Education Labour Relations Council.

Council commissioner Evah Ngobeni dismissed Fanyana Mabasa's application after his sacking in 2018 for misconduct the previous year.

But she ordered the Gauteng education department to pay Mabasa a month's salary of R22,136,50 after ruling his dismissal was procedurally unfair.

In a summary of evidence submitted to the council, Mabasa's colleague at Kutloanong Primary School in Vosloorus, Portia Mthimkhulu, said he told her to “voetsek nondidwa (bitch)” when she questioned him about returning late from collecting his payslip.

“The word 'voetsek' is uttered when one is annoyed with another person. She speaks Sotho but the word 'nondidwa' implies 'sifebe', which is derogatory,” said Ngobeni.