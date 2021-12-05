Alleged shoplifter claims he was raped by cop who arrested him

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the case of a Western Cape man who claims to have been raped by a police officer who arrested him.

The police watchdog said the victim claimed to have been arrested after being accused of shoplifting at the Jet store in the Junction Mall in Nyanga on Thursday, but instead of being jailed was raped and then released.

Detailing the version of events by the victim, Ipid said the victim claimed to have been picked up by a group of police officers at the mall. They allegedly assaulted and handcuffed him and drove him to the Browns Farm satellite police office, but he never went inside the station. Instead, he said, other officers simply got out of the van, leaving him with the driver of the vehicle.

The officer drove with him to the Nyanga police station, where he picked up a female police officer, dropped her off at another location and then drove with him to a secluded area off a gravel road.

According to Ipid, the complainant claimed the officer forced him to kneel in the police van while he was still handcuffed, placed a gun against his stomach, pulled down his pants and fondled him while playing pornographic material on his phone. He allegedly forced him to watch the material before raping him.

“When he was done, he allegedly drove with him [the complainant] to his address in Khayelitsha, where he removed his police uniform and later took the victim home to Gugulethu,” said Ipid.

“The victim contacted his cousin, who is a police officer, and requested him to come to his house and told him what had happened.”

A case of rape was opened against the officer.

He has been arrested and will appear in court on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE