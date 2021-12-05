COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Lower risk of getting Covid-19 by getting vaccinated before holiday season: Health department
05 December 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
A pilot walks past a sign for Covid-19 testing at Dublin Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Dublin, Ireland, on December 3, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
December 05 2021 - 05:30
Lower risk of getting Covid-19 by getting vaccinated before holiday season: Health department
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.