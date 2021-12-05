South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Lower risk of getting Covid-19 by getting vaccinated before holiday season: Health department

05 December 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
A pilot walks past a sign for Covid-19 testing at Dublin Airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Dublin, Ireland, on December 3, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Number of children with Covid-19 is not cause for panic, says expert

Higher hospital admissions among children during a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in South Africa that is driven by the Omicron variant should prompt vigilance but not panic as infections have been mild, a health official says.

A large number of infants admitted with Covid-19 last month in Tshwane, the metropolitan area that includes the capital Pretoria, raised concerns that the Omicron variant could pose greater risks for young children than other coronavirus variants.

Scientists have yet to confirm any link and have cautioned that other factors could be at play.

