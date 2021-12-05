South Africa

David Mabuza to reaffirm African unity in Aids conference address

05 December 2021 - 15:52
Deputy President David Mabuza. File photo.
Deputy President David Mabuza. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to reaffirm SA’s commitment to greater unity of the African continent at the 21st International Conference on Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA). 

Mabuza, in his capacity as the chairperson of the SA National Aids Council (Sanac), will deliver the opening address at the conference in Durban on Monday.

ICASA is Africa’s biggest Aids conference that brings together scientists, government leaders, policymakers, activists and people living with HIV from across Africa.

The conference is aimed at strengthening health systems to integrate high-impact interventions on comorbidities, emerging infections and non-communicable diseases, among other conditions.   

In his address, Mabuza is expected to reaffirm SA’s commitment to greater unity of the African continent and support for the Common African Position developed under the AU.

SA still struggles with GBV and teen pregnancy despite making strides in tackling HIV: David Mabuza

Mabuza said more than eight-million people have tested positive for HIV in SA since the first cases were detected nearly 40 years ago, with more than ...
Politics
3 days ago

A UN Children’s Fund (Unicef) report on Monday — World Aids Day — found that one child was infected with HIV every two minutes.

About 300,000 children were infected with HIV in 2020. In addition to those infected, another 120,000 children — a child every five minutes — died from Aids-related causes last year.

Unicef warned that a prolonged Covid-19 pandemic was deepening the inequalities that had driven the HIV epidemic, putting vulnerable children, adolescents, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers at increased risk of missing life-saving HIV prevention and treatment services.

“The HIV epidemic enters its fifth decade amid a global pandemic that has overloaded healthcare systems and constrained access to life-saving services. Meanwhile, rising poverty, mental health issues and abuse are increasing children and women’s risk of infection,” said Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore.

The ICASA conference will be hosted at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre from December 6-11 under the theme “Africa’s Aids Response: The Race to 2030 — Evidence. Scale Up. Accelerate.”

The conference will be held in a hybrid format in line with Covid-19 safety protocols.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA scientists sound warning on HIV link to new Covid-19 variants

People living with HIV, patients with advanced cancer and transplant recipients offer the right conditions for new Covid variants to evolve
News
17 hours ago

LISTEN | No time to be complacent about the war against HIV/Aids

Judi Nwokedi, chair of the Aids Consortium in SA, is the guest on this edition of ‘Eusebius on TimesLIVE’
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Deputy President David Mabuza delivers World Aids Day address

Deputy President David Mabuza will deliver a World Aids Day address in Saselamani village outside Malamulele in Limpopo.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blade Nzimande orders probe of ‘bogus honorary degrees’ after Shauwn Mkhize ... South Africa
  2. Travel ban cancellations — a world of hurt for everyone Consumer Live
  3. 33 trafficking victims rescued in Midrand, 65 others ‘sold for R17k each’ South Africa
  4. Covid-19 ‘fake news’ man walks free as magistrate slams prosecution South Africa
  5. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell