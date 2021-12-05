David Mabuza to reaffirm African unity in Aids conference address

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to reaffirm SA’s commitment to greater unity of the African continent at the 21st International Conference on Aids and Sexually Transmitted Infections in Africa (ICASA).

Mabuza, in his capacity as the chairperson of the SA National Aids Council (Sanac), will deliver the opening address at the conference in Durban on Monday.

ICASA is Africa’s biggest Aids conference that brings together scientists, government leaders, policymakers, activists and people living with HIV from across Africa.

The conference is aimed at strengthening health systems to integrate high-impact interventions on comorbidities, emerging infections and non-communicable diseases, among other conditions.

In his address, Mabuza is expected to reaffirm SA’s commitment to greater unity of the African continent and support for the Common African Position developed under the AU.