Grim toll of Covid-19 mounts as SA is set to breach 90,000 deaths soon

The human cost of Covid-19 is mounting, with SA set to soon breach 90,000 deaths.

This as another fatality was reported by the health department on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 89,966 since the pandemic reached SA in March last year.

The first coronavirus-related fatality in the country was recorded on March 27 2020, when a 48-year-old woman from the Western Cape succumbed to the coronavirus.

Within days, the death toll had climbed to five and by the end of April last year, 103 South Africans had died, among them casualties of the country's first outbreak at Durban's St Augustine's Hospital.

The threshold of 80,000 deaths from Covid-19 related complications was breached in SA three months ago.

Gauteng is leading the current spike in infections, driven by the Omicron variant, with the government and the private sector appealing to those still unvaccinated to get the jab to curb its further spread.