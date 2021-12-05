Stench leads cops to decomposing remains of mother and son

Mpumalanga police were on Sunday probing the murder of a mother and son at their home in Mataffin, outside Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit).

Brig Selvy Mohlala said neighbours had not seen the two for the last three days and had complained to police about a terrible stench coming from their house.

“When the police arrived at the house, they found the door of house closed but unlocked and discovered a body of a 44 year-old-woman on the ground with a bed on top of her.

“The victim's head was covered with a plastic bag and there was a visible wound on her shoulder.

“The body of a 28-year-old man, believed to be the woman's son, was also found at the house's garage with stab wounds,” Mohlala said.

The police are investigating the two murders. Anyone with information on the murders is asked to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600-10111 or send information via the MySAPS app.

“All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous,” added Mohlala.

TimesLIVE