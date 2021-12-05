Thugs rob health workers, second incident in a week

A Tshwane district Covid-19 vaccination team was robbed at gunpoint in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, on Saturday, the Gauteng health department said.

Five armed men, who were in a white Toyota Quantum at Wonder City taxi rank in Soshanguve, attacked the team at about 9am.

“The perpetrators fled with vaccination programme gadgets which consist of three tablets, one smartphone and six cellphones belonging to the team,” said provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

This comes after a robbery on November 29, when a West Rand Health District Services bakkie was hijacked with mobile site equipment and gazebos in Chamdor, Kagiso.

“Fortunately no team members were harmed in both cases and counselling will be provided to the affected staff.”

Condemning the “senseless acts,” Kekana said: “Our healthcare workers remain the backbone of the health system, even during the pandemic, as they continue to play a pivotal role in terms of the vaccination programme rollout.

“We call on all members of society to work with law enforcement agencies and to share any information they might have on the two incidents.”

