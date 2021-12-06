South Africa

Brothers stabbed in ‘gambling row’ outside Mpumalanga tavern

06 December 2021 - 12:08
The stabbings happened in the yard of a tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning. Stock photo.
The stabbings happened in the yard of a tavern in the early hours of Sunday morning. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two brothers during a late-night gambling dispute at a tavern near Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga.

“While engaged in gambling [playing dice], an argument broke out between the young man and the two brothers. It ended tragically when the siblings were both stabbed,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala.

Karabo Mathosi, 23, was fatally stabbed while his brother, aged 19, was injured and taken to hospital.

Mohlala said the incident happened in Violetbank near Bushbuckridge at about 5am on Sunday inside the yard of a local tavern which was reportedly closed at the time.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Bushbuckridge magistrate's court on Monday to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Stench leads cops to decomposing remains of mother and son

Mpumalanga police were on Sunday probing the murder of a mother and son at their home in Mataffin, outside Mbombela.
News
21 hours ago

Man who allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death dies before he can conceal her body

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a case of murder after a boyfriend allegedly stabbed his 33-year-old girlfriend to death and died before her ...
News
3 weeks ago

13-year-old stabbed to death ‘by pupil from school across town’ in Free State

A 13-year-old Free State pupil was stabbed to death by a child from another school in front of other students and teachers on Friday.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blade Nzimande orders probe of ‘bogus honorary degrees’ after Shauwn Mkhize ... South Africa
  2. Travel ban cancellations — a world of hurt for everyone Consumer Live
  3. Three Limpopo matriculants killed in accident hours after last exam South Africa
  4. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics
  5. SA teacher who is deputy principal in Chinese school says SA education system ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell