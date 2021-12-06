COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Omicronomics: what the new variant could mean for SA’s economy

December 06 2021 - 06:00

Omicronomics: what the new variant could mean for SA’s economy

Like all other Covid-19 variants before the current Omicron variant, one must be mindful of the many estimates and potential impacts it may have on local economic activity and financial markets. The past 18 months have taught us that economic conditions can change rapidly in either direction. However, what we do know is several countries have implemented travel restrictions on SA, and we believe many of these restrictions will remain in place until the end of January 2022.

For SA, the Omicron variant comes at a time when the seasonal hospitality sector was hoping to finally benefit from an uptick in local and international travel, tourism and hospitality in general.

Up until the second quarter of 2021, the trade, accommodation and catering industry was the second-worst performing industry in the domestic economy, with overall economic activity in this industry almost 20% below the levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2019. Only the construction industry in the domestic economy fared worse. Unfortunately, the trade, accommodation and catering industry is now likely to see another weak quarter and may well not recover to pre-Covid levels before December 2023