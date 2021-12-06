COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Omicronomics: what the new variant could mean for SA’s economy
Will a PCR test pick up if I have the Omicron variant?
As scientists and health experts continue to study the Omicron Covid-19 variant to understand its severity and how contagious it can be, preliminary data suggests rapid antigen tests should pick up the new variant.
According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), indications are the variant can be detected by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
The tests are used to determine if there is specific genetic material from the coronavirus present.
President Ramaphosa expects report back on vaccine mandates soon
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said he was waiting for a report back from a task team he established to investigate the possibility of making vaccination mandatory.
“When the National Coronavirus Command Council meets, I am expecting a report from the task team we set up as well as the inter-ministerial committee. There needs to be a report and this needs to happen very quickly because with the rising wave of infections, we need to act quickly so cabinet can take a decision on this matter,” said Ramaphosa.
Omicronomics: what the new variant could mean for SA’s economy
Like all other Covid-19 variants before the current Omicron variant, one must be mindful of the many estimates and potential impacts it may have on local economic activity and financial markets. The past 18 months have taught us that economic conditions can change rapidly in either direction. However, what we do know is several countries have implemented travel restrictions on SA, and we believe many of these restrictions will remain in place until the end of January 2022.
For SA, the Omicron variant comes at a time when the seasonal hospitality sector was hoping to finally benefit from an uptick in local and international travel, tourism and hospitality in general.
Up until the second quarter of 2021, the trade, accommodation and catering industry was the second-worst performing industry in the domestic economy, with overall economic activity in this industry almost 20% below the levels seen in the fourth quarter of 2019. Only the construction industry in the domestic economy fared worse. Unfortunately, the trade, accommodation and catering industry is now likely to see another weak quarter and may well not recover to pre-Covid levels before December 2023
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 46,708 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 11,125 new cases, which represents a 23.8% positivity rate. A further 1 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,966 to date pic.twitter.com/KSIrqfyHjE— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 5, 2021
