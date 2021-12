COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Omicronomics: what the new variant could mean for SA’s economy

December 06 2021 - 07:30

Will a PCR test pick up if I have the Omicron variant?

As scientists and health experts continue to study the Omicron Covid-19 variant to understand its severity and how contagious it can be, preliminary data suggests rapid antigen tests should pick up the new variant.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), indications are the variant can be detected by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The tests are used to determine if there is specific genetic material from the coronavirus present.