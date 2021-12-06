South Africa

Diepkloof electricity protesters cause chaos on Soweto Highway

Mpho Koka Journalist
06 December 2021 - 14:58
Diepkloof protesters barricaded the Soweto Highway on Monday over electricity cuts.
Diepkloof protesters barricaded the Soweto Highway on Monday over electricity cuts.
Image: Antonio Muchave.

Residents of Diepkloof Zone 3 in Soweto have barricaded the Soweto Highway near the N1 with large rocks and burning tyres as protests over power cuts intensify in the area.

On Monday morning, dozens of protesters gathered near the highway and blocked traffic with more tyres and heavy tree branches.

Several motorists driving on the Soweto Highway were seen turning back to the N1 as they could not travel further on the barricaded highway.

The protesters told Sowetan they took to the streets because they have not had electricity for almost two weeks.

Resident Shimmy Bopape, 45, said there were people who paid for electricity but suffered because of Eskom’s apparent decision to cut power to all households.

“Eskom undertook an operation to switch off the electricity for all households. That is not fair. Households are different. There are people who use a prepaid electricity system and others receive a monthly electricity bill. So Eskom should identify the culprits and deal with them and leave those who are compliant and paying,” said Bopape.

Katlego Lefutso, 32, echoed Bopape’s sentiments.

“Eskom introduced a new system to buy electricity in our community. Eskom started a project to install prepaid meter boxes in our households but that project is not complete. They have not completed their project and they are now punishing us. We cannot buy electricity on the new system because it is not finished and we do not know how it operates,” said Lefutso.

Lefutso said with the old system they would go to a local Eskom office and buy electricity there.

Dozens of protesters gathered near the highway and blocked traffic with burning tyres and branches.
Dozens of protesters gathered near the highway and blocked traffic with burning tyres and branches.
Image: Antonio Muchave.

Ntsako Ngobeni said they would continue with their protest until the authorities engaged them.

“We started this protest this morning around 4am. We are not going to stop. We are going to continue until we get electricity. We want Eskom, the mayor [Mpho Phalatse] and premier [David Makhura] to address our issues,” said Ngobeni.

The N1 has since been reopened for traffic to flow between the Soweto Highway and Diepkloof interchange. 

Meanwhile, Chris Hani Road in Pimville and Klipspruit has been reopened after an earlier closure also caused by service delivery protests. 

SowetanLIVE

MORE:

Senior Eskom technician shed for disparaging bosses on Facebook

The labour court has switched off the hopes of a former Eskom employee who was fired for ridiculing his bosses on Facebook.
News
8 hours ago

WATCH | ‘Get the Shell out’: Protesters call on Shell to leave the Wild Coast alone

On December 5 2021 Capetonians took to Muizenberg beach to protest against Shell’s plans to conduct seismic surveys on the Wild Coast.
News
7 hours ago

LISTEN | N3 truck protest follows government’s ‘failure’ to report back on employment of foreign nationals

The failure by the government to provide feedback on November 3 to small truck operators regarding the employment of foreign drivers in SA resulted ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blade Nzimande orders probe of ‘bogus honorary degrees’ after Shauwn Mkhize ... South Africa
  2. Travel ban cancellations — a world of hurt for everyone Consumer Live
  3. Three Limpopo matriculants killed in accident hours after last exam South Africa
  4. SA teacher who is deputy principal in Chinese school says SA education system ... South Africa
  5. Prasa desperate to fire Zondo commission witnesses Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell