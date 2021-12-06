Diepkloof electricity protesters cause chaos on Soweto Highway

Residents of Diepkloof Zone 3 in Soweto have barricaded the Soweto Highway near the N1 with large rocks and burning tyres as protests over power cuts intensify in the area.

On Monday morning, dozens of protesters gathered near the highway and blocked traffic with more tyres and heavy tree branches.

Several motorists driving on the Soweto Highway were seen turning back to the N1 as they could not travel further on the barricaded highway.

The protesters told Sowetan they took to the streets because they have not had electricity for almost two weeks.