'I'm here to stay': Shamila Batohi vows not to quit when the going gets tough

“I came back from the Netherlands and took on this job not to resign when the going gets tough.”

This was the word from National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shamila Batohi on Monday as the Investigating Directorate (ID) remained under pressure to probe and prosecute high-profile corruption and state capture crimes.

Nearly three years after its inception, the entity is yet to prosecute a single case successfully.

Batohi’s remarks come days after news about the resignation of advocate Hermione Cronje as the head of the ID just two years and eight months into what Batohi described as a “tough job in a tough environment”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Cronje in 2019 to expedite the investigation and prosecution of state capture cases. The ID, established in March the same year, was dubbed the “new Scorpions”.

Cronje leaves office in March.