Life getting you down? You might be able to reinstate your application for the R350 grant
Applicants for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant whose applications were previously cancelled can reinstate them if their circumstances have changed.
This was announced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) over the weekend after the agency cancelled applications from people who were found to be employed and no longer needed financial assistance.
The grant is reserved for unemployed people and “for persons in dire material need who are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”.
It will be paid monthly until the end of March 2022.
How can I reinstate my grant application?
Sassa said only those whose circumstances have changed and/or lost their source of income may reinstate their application for the R350 grant.
Steps to reinstate the application are:
- Go to the SRD website.
- Under the Cancel My Application tab, click “reinstate my cancelled grant application”.
- Fill in your ID number and mobile number in the required fields.
- Click “send pin”.
- You will then receive an SMS with an OTP.
- Insert the OTP in the required field.
- Click “verify pin”.
- Choose a reason to instate the grant. Reasons may be “Cancelled in error”, “No longer have income” or “Other”.
- A message will appear asking you whether you are sure you want to reinstate the grant.
- Click “Yes” to continue.
Who should not apply for the grant?
Government employees, beneficiaries of any other social grants and Unemployment Insurance Fund and National Student Financial Aid Scheme recipients are not allowed to apply for the R350 grant.
In September, Sassa warned it is the responsibility of every citizen whose financial circumstances change, even while they are receiving the grant, to immediately inform Sassa of the change.
“This allows for their eligibility for continued receipt of the grant to be reviewed. Further action will be taken where it is found ineligible public servants have continued to receive these grants,” said Sassa.
When can I collect my payment at a post office this month?
Beneficiaries of the R350 grant can collect their payment at a post office from Monday.
Each beneficiary is assigned a payment date depending on their ID number, and can collect their grant at a SA Post Office branch as soon as they receive confirmation of payment from Sassa.
Here’s when you can collect your grant:
- December 6: 080 and 085;
- December 7: 081 and 086;
- December 8: 082 and 087;
- December 9: 083 and 088;
- December 10: 084 and 089;
- December 13: 080 and 085;
- December 14 : 081 and 086;
- December 15: 082 and 087;
- December 20: 083 and 088;
- December 21: 084 and 089;
- December 22: 080 and 085;
- December 23: 081 and 086;
- December 28: 082 and 087;
- December 29: 083 and 088; and
- December 30: 084 and 089.
Application process for the special Covid-19 SRD grant @The_DSD @nda_rsa @PostofficeSa @GovernmentZA @GCISMedia #SASSACARES pic.twitter.com/XjsSOAzlK7— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 25, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.