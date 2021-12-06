Life getting you down? You might be able to reinstate your application for the R350 grant

Applicants for the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant whose applications were previously cancelled can reinstate them if their circumstances have changed.

This was announced by the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) over the weekend after the agency cancelled applications from people who were found to be employed and no longer needed financial assistance.

The grant is reserved for unemployed people and “for persons in dire material need who are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs”.

It will be paid monthly until the end of March 2022.

How can I reinstate my grant application?

Sassa said only those whose circumstances have changed and/or lost their source of income may reinstate their application for the R350 grant.