South Africa

Nearly 6,400 new Covid-19 cases, nine deaths in 24 hours, says NICD

06 December 2021 - 19:30 By TimesLIVE
There were nearly 6,400 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Monday.
There were nearly 6,400 new Covid-19 cases recorded across SA in the past 24 hours, the NICD said on Monday.
Image: 123RF/ phonlamaiphoto/ File photo

SA recorded 6,381 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours along with nine fatalities, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Monday.

The new infections came at a positivity rate of 26.4%.

According to the NICD, the epicentre of the fourth wave of infections continues to be Gauteng, where 4,488 new cases were recorded. There were 635 cases in KZN, 356 in the Western Cape and 337 in Mpumalanga.

This means that there have been 3,038,075 total cases and 89,975 deaths across SA to date.

The NICD said that there were 175 hospital admissions in the past day, meaning that 3,517 people are being treated in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'Fewer severe Covid-19 cases' in Omicron epicentre hospitals

According to the report, the positive cases of Covid-19 have mostly been "incidental findings" in patients, meaning they were admitted to the ...
News
1 hour ago

Zambia detects first cases of Omicron coronavirus variant

Zambia has detected its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in three people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, the health ...
News
1 day ago

At outbreak epicentre, students shrug off Omicron and fret about exams

The students knew their university was the epicentre of a new Covid-19 variant spreading panic across the globe, but during the past week many ...
News
10 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blade Nzimande orders probe of ‘bogus honorary degrees’ after Shauwn Mkhize ... South Africa
  2. SA teacher who is deputy principal in Chinese school says SA education system ... South Africa
  3. Three Limpopo matriculants killed in accident hours after last exam South Africa
  4. Travel ban cancellations — a world of hurt for everyone Consumer Live
  5. Senior Eskom technician shed for disparaging bosses on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell