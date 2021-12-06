‘NPA under pressure, not in crisis’: Batohi after Cronje resignation

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi says while the institution remains under considerable pressure to perform, it is “not in a crisis”.

Her sentiments follow the resignation of advocate Hermione Cronje as head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate (ID).

Batohi poured cold water on speculation the resignation was due to strained interpersonal relations.

“The incorrect narrative in the media that it is because of interpersonal relations between her and I makes for dramatic reporting, and that’s where it ends.

“It is important to note that in a high pressure and high-stakes environment, occasional tensions and disagreements are normal. The ID was and remains under considerable pressure to perform,” she said.

Batohi and senior leadership in the institution addressed the media about issues on Monday. Cronje was not present. She is expected to leave the directorate in March.

The institution has been under pressure to deliver and has been criticised for a lack of high-profile corruption convictions. Batohi said she accepted citizens’ patience was running thin.

“I can fully understand SA’s impatience with the slow movement of prosecutions, but we have to remember where the ID started. It started at zero.”