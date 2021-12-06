South Africa

Pensioner wins bumper lottery

06 December 2021 - 09:05
The latest big winner is a recently retired salesman. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A 69-year-old KwaZulu-Natal pensioner has bagged R35m in the national lottery, becoming the second pensioner in the province to become a multimillionaire in under two weeks.

“This is unexpected. I am truly surprised. It came at the right time since it is December and all the festivities are beginning,” said the family man.

The Chatsworth resident is a recently retired salesman and devoted family man who enjoys time with his wife, children and grandchildren, said lottery operator Ithuba.

He took home R35.1m after winning the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from the draw which took place last Wednesday.

The ticket was purchased via the Absa banking app and using the quick pick selection with a wager of R100.

“As I have just found out, I need time to let this sink in. I have no immediate, major plans for my winnings,” he said.

