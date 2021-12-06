Plea for rural health workers to get booster shots ahead of fourth wave

Almost two-thirds of healthcare workers in one of the world’s biggest Covid-19 vaccine trials have not yet taken booster shots, and they only have 10 working days left to do so.

They will be at the forefront of SA’s fourth wave of infections, as the highly transmissible Omicron variant drives up SA’s caseload.

When the first phase of the Sisonke trial ended in May, almost 500,000 of SA’s healthcare workers had received a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine. This was identified as key in limiting illness among workers on the frontline of the country’s subsequent waves of Covid-19 infections.

But uptake among the same cohort has lagged in rural provinces, especially since the trial’s booster phase began in early November. By Saturday, only 183,539 of the 496,424 original participants had come forward. Most participants — including those exposed to the most severe cases of Covid-19 through their work — have abstained from the free intervention to enhance their immunity.

The highest tally of those who have taken the shots was in Gauteng — Tshwane is the hotbed of Omicron infections — followed by the Western Cape.