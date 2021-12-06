South Africa

True Crime SA

PODCAST | SA’s Bonnie and Clyde: coldblooded serial killers

06 December 2021 - 15:22 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Charmaine Phillips, 19, and her lover Pieter Grundlingh were on the run after murdering four men.
Image: TimesLIVE

For 16 days in 1983, SA watched with horror and morbid curiosity as a Bonnie and Clyde-like scenario played out in our country.

Charmaine Phillips, 19, and her much older lover, Pieter Grundlingh, were on the run after coldbloodedly murdering four men.

To crown it all, they were not alone. Along for the ride was another unwitting participant: their six-month-old baby boy.

In episode 65 of True Crime SA, we delve into the history of this killing-spree couple, the death sentence handed down to one, and the execution-day confession letter that would change everything decades later. 

Listen to the story here: 

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

