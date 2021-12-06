South Africa

WATCH LIVE | NDPP advocate Shamila Batohi media briefing

06 December 2021 - 09:49 By TimesLIVE

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi will host a virtual media briefing on National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) matters on Monday.

Among the matters Batohi is expected to address is the recent resignation of advocate Hermione Cronje as the head of the NPA's Investigating Directorate.

