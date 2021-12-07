Bail granted to former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa

Former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa and seven others linked to alleged tender fraud in the department were granted bail ranging from R20,000 to R50,000 by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Hlongwa, 55, his wife Joeline, 57, and six co-accused — including executive officials, private individuals and entities — were in court for charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and an alleged pattern of racketeering activity perpetuated against the department.

The matter was adjourned to April 22 by magistrate Simon Radasi for the prosecution to secure the attendance of another accused, Richard Payne, who is out of the country. The state is in the process of applying for his extradition.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE