South Africa

Bail granted to former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa

07 December 2021 - 13:04
Former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa in the dock on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in corruption during his tenure more than a decade ago.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng/TimesLIVE

Former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa and seven others linked to alleged tender fraud in the department were granted bail ranging from R20,000 to R50,000 by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Hlongwa, 55, his wife Joeline, 57, and six co-accused — including executive officials, private individuals and entities — were in court for charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and an alleged pattern of racketeering activity perpetuated against the department.

The matter was adjourned to April 22 by magistrate Simon Radasi for the prosecution to secure the attendance of another accused, Richard Payne, who is out of the country. The state is in the process of applying for his extradition.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

