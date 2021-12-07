Children and screens — making it through the holidays

It comes as no surprise that children are spending more time watching screens as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parents and caregivers in many parts of the world — including SA, where I have done research on children’s healthy behaviours — have had a hard time managing their children’s screen time in these last two years. Juggling working-from-home commitments, online educational activities, economic challenges, and illness and grief have been realities, to varying extents, across most households.

Screen time can offer a welcome relief when it has all become too difficult to manage.

Global studies have found that young children, as well as older children and adolescents, are getting more screen time than ever. Concerns have been expressed about the impact on their social development and mental health. Screen time is a concern for young children across a range of settings in SA. It can potentially entrench unhealthy habits which become increasingly difficult to change.

Guidelines about healthy levels of screen time might seem unattainable now, and returning to pre-pandemic screen time levels seems unlikely. Guidelines from the World Health Organisation, as well as those developed in SA, recommend no screen time for children under the age of two, one hour a day or less for children from two to five years, and less than two hours (of sedentary, recreational screen time) for children over five years.