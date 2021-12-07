COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid seen more in 10- to 19-year-olds than in younger children
What is so concerning about the Omicron variant of Covid-19?
The recently identified Covid-19 variant Omicron has sparked a new wave of concern about how infectious it is, and the pandemic as a whole.
While there’s still much not yet known about Omicron, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has described it as a “variant of concern.”
That concern was based primarily on data indicating that Omicron appears to be spreading quickly and potentially even more rapidly than the highly transmissible Delta variant, which is the predominant strain of Covid-19 around the world.
To party or not to party: SA corporates’ dilemma as Covid cases rise
From party guests producing negative Covid-19 tests and proof of vaccines to downsized year-end dos and virtual celebrations, South Africans are partying cautiously with the emergence of the new variant and a rise in positive cases.
Omicron has subdued what would have been a roaring festive season, say party planners and caterers, with some dealing with the disappointment and financial implications of cancelled events and requests for smaller gatherings.
Corporates such as MTN and Old Mutual have adopted a prudent approach to year-end festivities.
“Given the increased infection rates and the risky Omicron variant, Old Mutual is encouraging everyone to reconsider any business and personal plans that may put anyone at risk. We need to balance the risk of Covid infection with the need for employees to connect at the end of a year, which was challenging for all.
Covid seen more in 10- to 19-year-olds than in younger children
Children and younger people have made up a greater proportion of Covid-19 cases and admissions early in the fourth wave than those in older age groups. However, this “does not necessarily reflect more severe disease in children”.
This is according to University of Cape Town (UCT) professor Mary-Ann Davies, director of the Centre for Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Research.
Medical scientists say it is too early to know how mild or severe symptoms will be from the dominant Omicron variant, but there are concerns that a higher proportion of children are being hospitalised.
“At this stage the major increase in children has been in 10- to 19-year-olds rather than in younger children, though Gauteng has seen an increase in admissions in younger children,” said Davies.
