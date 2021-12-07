COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid seen more in 10- to 19-year-olds than in younger children

December 07 2021 - 07:00

What is so concerning about the Omicron variant of Covid-19?

The recently identified Covid-19 variant Omicron has sparked a new wave of concern about how infectious it is, and the pandemic as a whole.

While there’s still much not yet known about Omicron, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has described it as a “variant of concern.”

That concern was based primarily on data indicating that Omicron appears to be spreading quickly and potentially even more rapidly than the highly transmissible Delta variant, which is the predominant strain of Covid-19 around the world.