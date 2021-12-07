South Africa

Former health MEC Brian Hlongwa due in court over decade-old scandal

07 December 2021 - 09:06
A SIU report implicated Brian Hlongwa in alleged corrupt and fraudulent dealings worth R1.2bn in the Gauteng health department. File image
Image: Mohau Mofokeng

Former Gauteng MEC for health Brian Hlongwa, who was implicated in irregular expenditure during his tenure between 2006 and 2010, will appear in a Johannesburg court on Tuesday.

This was confirmed by a NPA official on Tuesday morning.

Hlongwa was implicated in a Special Investigating Unit report in 2018 regarding alleged corruption involving R1.2bn relating to tenders. He allegedly received kickbacks‚ luxury trips and other benefits.

Four former Gauteng health department officials appeared in court last year over allegations of wrongdoing in the awarding of tenders during Hlongwa’s tenure. They are charged with acts of corruption and contravening provisions of the Public Finance Management Act.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

