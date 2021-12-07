How July riots pummelled SA's economy

After recording four consecutive quarters of positive growth, real GDP slumped by 1.5% between July and September, eroding some of the gains the country had made since Covid-19 hit SA last year.

Data released by Stats SA on Tuesday attributed the slump to the impact of the July civil unrest combined with the Covid-19 restrictions amid the third wave of the pandemic.

In the third quarter of 2021, the level of GDP was on par with the first quarter of 2016.

Six of the 10 industries recorded a decline in production in the third quarter, with agriculture, trade and manufacturing the hardest hit.

The agriculture industry recorded its biggest drop in production since 2016, contracting by 13.6%.

“Together with a decline in the production of animal products, the industry in KwaZulu-Natal was dealt a major blow by the civil disorder in July. Maize, citrus and sugar cane farms recorded losses from fires set during the upheaval,” said Stats SA.