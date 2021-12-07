Limpopo health office staff down tools after colleagues test positive

Some employees from the Waterberg district health offices in Limpopo downed tools on Tuesday after several of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 between Friday and Monday.

Provincial manager for the Public Servants Association (PSA) John Teffo said employees were worried about being infected at work as the offices had not been disinfected after the positive cases were reported.

“Workers’ lives are compromised by the very department that should provide leadership regarding health matters. The PSA condemns this irresponsible behaviour,” said Teffo.