Limpopo health office staff down tools after colleagues test positive

07 December 2021 - 12:45
Limpopo health department staff have been sent home while the offices are disinfected after some employees tested positive for Covid-19. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Some employees from the Waterberg district health offices in Limpopo downed tools on Tuesday after several of their colleagues tested positive for Covid-19 between Friday and Monday.

Provincial manager for the Public Servants Association (PSA) John Teffo said employees were worried about being infected at work as the offices had not been disinfected after the positive cases were reported.

“Workers’ lives are compromised by the very department that should provide leadership regarding health matters. The PSA condemns this irresponsible behaviour,” said Teffo.

Limpopo health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana confirmed some employees had tested positive for Covid-19.

He said provincial representatives of a union were meeting management to raise concerns, and whatever challenges were flagged would be dealt with.

Teffo said management eventually resolved to allow staff to go home while the offices were disinfected.

Limpopo reported 3,456 active Covid-19 cases on Monday, with 196 new cases recorded over a 24-hour cycle. 

TimesLIVE

