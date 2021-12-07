Manhunt launched after two burnt bodies discovered at roadside

The police are calling for assistance from the public after two partially charred bodies were spotted by a passerby on a road between Makhubung and Mahikeng in the North West.

Officers were called to the crime scene at about 8am last Thursday. They were told a group of people driving a white bakkie arrived at a cattle post together with one of the alleged victims on Wednesday afternoon.

“The victim was removed from the bakkie and assaulted with sjamboks by a group of males. The latter then drove away in the same bakkie and later returned with the second victim, who was also assaulted,” said provincial police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane.

“The suspects allegedly put both victims in the bakkie and drove away with them. They were later dumped and set alight after stock theft-related accusations.”

The victims have not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is asked to contact the investigating officer, Det Sgt Neo Motswadira of Mmabatho Crime Investigation Services, on 079-897-1944. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS app. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.

TimesLIVE