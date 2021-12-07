South Africa

Manhunt launched after two burnt bodies discovered at roadside

07 December 2021 - 10:30
A manhunt was launched after two partially burnt bodies were found. Stock photo.
A manhunt was launched after two partially burnt bodies were found. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The police are calling for assistance from the public after two partially charred bodies were spotted by a passerby on a road between Makhubung and Mahikeng in the North West.

Officers were called to the crime scene at about 8am last Thursday. They were told a group of people driving a white bakkie arrived at a cattle post together with one of the alleged victims on Wednesday afternoon.

“The victim was removed from the bakkie and assaulted with sjamboks by a group of males. The latter then drove away in the same bakkie and later returned with the second victim, who was also assaulted,” said provincial police spokesperson Capt Sam Tselanyane.

“The suspects allegedly put both victims in the bakkie and drove away with them. They were later dumped and set alight after stock theft-related accusations.”

The victims have not been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is asked to contact the investigating officer, Det Sgt Neo Motswadira of Mmabatho Crime Investigation Services, on 079-897-1944. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600-10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS app. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Gauteng ‘courier van robbers’ intercepted on N3 with hostages

Seven people suspected of carrying out a spate of courier van robberies were cornered and arrested during an alleged hijacking on the N3 highway in ...
News
1 hour ago

Recap of SA’s 10 most dangerous roads ahead of the festive season

Ahead of the festive season rush, the Road Accident Fund has reminded South Africans of the most dangerous roads in the country.
News
2 hours ago

Brothers stabbed in ‘gambling row’ outside Mpumalanga tavern

An 18-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing two brothers during a late-night gambling dispute at a tavern near Bushbuckridge in ...
News
23 hours ago

Limpopo man arrested for allegedly raping six-year-old girl, dumping body

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly raped and killed a six-year-old girl and dumped her body in a yard outside Burgersfort in ...
News
23 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA education system among best in world, says KZN teacher making name for ... South Africa
  2. Blade Nzimande orders probe of ‘bogus honorary degrees’ after Shauwn Mkhize ... South Africa
  3. Three Limpopo matriculants killed in accident hours after last exam South Africa
  4. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  5. Senior Eskom technician shed for disparaging bosses on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant