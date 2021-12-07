More young Covid-19 patients in hospital 'but very few get critically ill'

Mediclinic said on Tuesday that data from its facilities across SA shows that while younger people were going to hospital for Covid-19, these patients were “overall not critically ill”.

Chief clinical officer Dr Gerrit de Villiers said in a statement that data showed a fourth wave had started in Gauteng and was moving into the Western Cape.

“The current wave has not yet had a marked impact on our facilities within these regions. We are seeing more cases coming through to our emergency centres but only a few require admission for further care,” he said.

“The patient profile for this wave includes younger patients and children under 12, which is significant in comparison to the previous three waves. These younger patients are overall not critically ill.

“We are also noting a number of asymptomatic patients, who were identified as having Covid-19 through testing on admission for other non-related procedures.”