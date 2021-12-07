More young Covid-19 patients in hospital 'but very few get critically ill'
Mediclinic said on Tuesday that data from its facilities across SA shows that while younger people were going to hospital for Covid-19, these patients were “overall not critically ill”.
Chief clinical officer Dr Gerrit de Villiers said in a statement that data showed a fourth wave had started in Gauteng and was moving into the Western Cape.
“The current wave has not yet had a marked impact on our facilities within these regions. We are seeing more cases coming through to our emergency centres but only a few require admission for further care,” he said.
“The patient profile for this wave includes younger patients and children under 12, which is significant in comparison to the previous three waves. These younger patients are overall not critically ill.
“We are also noting a number of asymptomatic patients, who were identified as having Covid-19 through testing on admission for other non-related procedures.”
De Villiers said there was insufficient information to understand the potential impact of the new Omicron variant on the severity of infections in the country.
“We are aware that it appears to be highly transmissible, leading to a big increase in numbers, but are unable to provide further evidence yet on the severity or impact on the individual. So far, a lower percentage of admitted Covid-19 patients require intensive care and ventilation.”
According to Mediclinic's admission data, 25% of admitted patients with Covid-19 have been vaccinated against the virus, with only 16% of ICU admissions being of people who had been vaccinated.
“As this fourth wave continues to progress throughout SA, Mediclinic would strongly emphasise the need for the public to protect their own health and adjust their behaviour to reduce their risk of infection,” said De Villiers.
“Where possible, measures are also in place to further increase our capacity in preparation for the fourth wave — through reallocation of non-Covid-19 units, as well as ensuring that oxygen capacity and supply is sufficient to support the needs for supplemental oxygen in our wards.
“Where the surge is being experienced differently between our regions, we are able to move equipment such as ventilators to areas under pressure, and key resources such as oxygen availability are constantly being monitored.”
TimesLIVE
