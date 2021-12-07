South Africa

R111m businessman stole from Covid-19 UIF Ters will be forfeited to the state

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
07 December 2021 - 21:56
The high court in Pretoria has ordered that the R111m frozen in bank accounts held by a businessman accused of TERS fraud be paid to the state.
The high court in Pretoria has ordered that the R111m frozen in bank accounts held by a businessman accused of TERS fraud be paid to the state.
Image: 123RF/INSTINIA

The high court in Pretoria on Tuesday ordered that the R111m frozen in the bank accounts belonging to  Thabo Abel Simbini be forfeited to the state.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the forfeiture order on Tuesday followed a successful preservation order obtained from the same court in November last year in terms of the provisions of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act. The preservation order related to property believed to be the proceeds of fraud, theft and money laundering.

The NPA alleges  that in October last year, Simbini, through his business Impossible Services (Pty) Ltd, made the devastating revelation that he had to lay off 6,647 employees because of the coronavirus.

As a result, he claimed — and was paid — R111m from the Unemployment Employment Fund's temporary employment relief scheme (Ters) set up to help individuals and businesses hardest hit  by Covid-19.

It said R111m was fraudulently paid into Impossible Services'  FNB bank account belonging to Simbini.

“After the funds were fraudulently paid into this account, Thabo Abel Simbini transferred the monies to several FNB accounts.”

The NPA said on November 13 last year, the Financial Intelligence Centre issued intervention notices to the various banking institutions to temporarily “freeze” the funds implicated in the actions of Impossible Services to assist law-enforcement agencies with their process of possible recovery.

“This resulted in AFU successfully obtaining the preservation order.”

The NPA said  Simbini is charged with corruption after he tried to bribe the UIF official for the release of the stolen funds.

“He paid the UIF official a bribe of R10,000 and was arrested in a sting operation by members of the Hawks.”

The matter has been remanded to February 1 2022  in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court.

The NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit said it recognises that the UIF was a victim and therefore the recovered funds will be paid to it. 

TimesLIVE

Vincent Smith opts not to challenge order freezing his assets

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith, his family and company will not oppose the freezing of assets worth R46m pending the outcomes of a corruption and fraud ...
News
4 months ago

Modack, Lifman: Season of justice for Cape Town's 'underworld kingpins'

Zulpha Kotzee braved a chilly Cape Town morning to protest outside the court where alleged underworld boss Nafiz Modack applied for bail on Wednesday.
News
3 months ago

Companies that allegedly illegally pocketed R588m from tender want preservation order set aside

In its papers the Special Investigating Unit argued there had been no explanation for the cost of the refurbishment going from an estimated R50m to ...
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA education system among best in world, says KZN teacher making name for ... South Africa
  2. Three Limpopo matriculants killed in accident hours after last exam South Africa
  3. Blade Nzimande orders probe of ‘bogus honorary degrees’ after Shauwn Mkhize ... South Africa
  4. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  5. Senior Eskom technician shed for disparaging bosses on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant