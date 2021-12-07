Recap of SA’s 10 most dangerous roads ahead of the festive season

Ahead of the festive season rush, the Road Accident Fund, which is the insurer that provides liability and collision insurance coverage to all drivers in SA, has reminded South Africans of the most dangerous roads in the country .

The Eastern Cape is home to the most dangerous road: the N2.

The “most dangerous” 10 roads are spread across six provinces, with the Western Cape, North West, Free State and Northern Cape escaping the list.

Here are the most dangerous roads as listed by the Road Traffic Management Corporation: