SA’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ — report

SA’s fleet of Gripen fighter jets has been temporarily grounded due to a lack of funding, maintenance and support contracts not being timeously renewed.

A funding crisis affecting the SA Air Force (SAAF) had also seen the serviceability of other aircraft, including Oryx helicopters and Hercules transport aircraft, decline, reported defenceWeb.

Ongoing discussions on the Gripen maintenance contract had negatively affected the country’s air defence capability, the department of defence confirmed on Monday.

“After a lengthy discussion between the SAAF, through Armscor, and Saab on the contract concerning the Gripen, proposals have been presented by both parties and are being reviewed to ensure the matter is conclusively dealt with by the parties concerned,” said spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

“It is unfortunate the discussions took longer than expected, negatively impacting on air defence capability.

“The SAAF is confident a solution will be found to resolve this matter.”