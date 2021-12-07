South Africa

Tshwane 'making progress' on repairs to burnt substation

Six suburbs were left without electricity after fire at Mooikloof substation

07 December 2021 - 15:15
Repairs are under way at Mooikloof substation.
Repairs are under way at Mooikloof substation.
Image: City of Tshwane

Significant progress has been made in the past 24 hours on repairs to the Mooikloof substation, which was damaged by fire last Tuesday.

Hilgard Matthews, the city’s head of communications, said on Tuesday that the repair team would forge ahead with the installation of electrical components.

“The team finalised the steel structure of room B yesterday afternoon and by this morning the roof was completed. This expedited the installation of various components.”

He said the following milestones were achieved overnight:

  • 15 switchgear (feeder) panels installed;
  • transformer panel installed;
  • bus coupler installed;
  • preparation of the 11kV cable rerouting completed; and
  • all redundant multi-core cables have been removed from the trench.

The city estimated last week that its teams could need up to nine days to restore electricity to the affected suburbs: Moreleta Park, Pretorius Park, Mooikloof, Olympus, Woodlands and part of Garsfontein.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Six Tshwane suburbs face up to 9 days without power after substation fire

The City of Tshwane estimates its teams will need up to nine days to restore electricity supply to suburbs affected by a fire at the Mooikloof ...
News
5 days ago

Employee injured as Tshwane substation catches fire

The priority now is to make sure that the site is safe for the team to do the necessary inspection.
News
5 days ago

Senior Eskom technician shed for disparaging bosses on Facebook

The labour court has switched off the hopes of a former Eskom employee who was fired for ridiculing his bosses on Facebook.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA education system among best in world, says KZN teacher making name for ... South Africa
  2. Blade Nzimande orders probe of ‘bogus honorary degrees’ after Shauwn Mkhize ... South Africa
  3. Three Limpopo matriculants killed in accident hours after last exam South Africa
  4. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  5. Senior Eskom technician shed for disparaging bosses on Facebook South Africa

Latest Videos

'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone
Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant