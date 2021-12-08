'After all the tears I shed, I will never forgive her' — mom on baby's abductor

The then teenage mother and her elder sister, who had fetched her from the hospital, had trusted the child’s abductor and accepted her assistance to hold the baby while the elder sister rushed to the shop as the pair walked to catch a taxi back home.

Because the new mom was experiencing pain and dizziness from the birthing experience she had earlier gone through, the “good Samaritan” offered to go look for her sister.

She and the baby were never seen again — until last month.

The woman had fled with the baby to her home in Carolina — 60km from where she had stolen her.

This stolen child, who TimesLIVE will refer to as Mfundo, was known as the only child of the couple, although there was another sibling from her father’s side.

Mfundo had no idea that elsewhere, a woman cried and prayed for her safe return, especially every year on her birthday.