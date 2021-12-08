Can I catch Covid-19 from drinking water?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says there is little to no chance of contracting Covid-19 from drinking water.

The organisation said the virus has not been found in water supplies, and water treatment destroys the virus.

“The risk coronaviruses pose to drinking water is considered to be low and the Sars-CoV-2 virus has not been detected in drinking water supplies.

“Drinking water treatment methods neutralise infectious pathogens present in the water. Sars-CoV-2 is an enveloped virus, which means it has a fragile fatty envelope that is easily destroyed by the treatment process. Therefore, treated drinking water does not pose a risk for Covid-19.”