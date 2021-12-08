Durban beefs up security as it prepares for holiday rush

The eThekwini metro has procured private security services in preparation for holidaymakers expected to descend on beaches and entertainment establishments during the festive season.

About 2,000 metro police officers, supported by the SA Police Service, will be deployed.

The city said on Wednesday it will use private companies to “beef up security”.

“Beach law enforcement officers will conduct regular patrols at all beaches,” it said.

“Safety and security continues to be a priority. The city’s law enforcement officials and lifeguards have undergone intensive training to ensure they are ready for any eventuality.”

About 65 beach guides will be stationed at various beaches to help visitors and 120 more lifeguards have been deployed. Alcohol is prohibited and will be confiscated.