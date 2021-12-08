Grade R and teaching in another language: Here’s how schooling could change if amendments are made

Significant changes have been proposed to the basic education laws amendment bill, with new measures on the cards for school governing bodies and parents.

This week the department of basic education published an explanatory summary of the bill.

The bill proposes a number of changes to the regulations in schools, including pupil attendance and conditions under which alcohol may be on school premises.

Here are six big changes proposed in the bill.

Compulsory schooling

The bill intends to make school mandatory beginning in grade R. To enforce this, the bill will amend the penalty provision which will see anyone who blocks a child from attending school without just cause, including parents, schools or governing bodies, facing a possible fine and/or imprisonment.

School governing bodies

The bill states governing bodies must disclose and declare any direct or indirect personal interest they or a family member may have in the recruitment or employment of staff at a public school, or in the procurement of goods and services for a public school, and to recuse themselves from a meeting of the governing body in such circumstances.