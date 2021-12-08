IFP calls for a ban on matric ‘pens down’ parties in KZN amid fourth wave

The IFP has called for a ban on matric “pens down” celebrations during the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections in KwaZulu-Natal.

The “pens down” celebrations usually take place after the National Senior Certificate examinations when many pupils across the country celebrate with their classmates.

The IFP said these events could easily become superspreaders.

“With the discovery of the Omicron variant in SA, the IFP believes it would be difficult for youngsters to ensure they wear masks, sanitise their hands regularly and maintain social distancing,” said the party.