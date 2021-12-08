Man dies in Bronkhorstspruit light aircraft crash

A pilot has died in a light aircraft crash at the Bronkhorstspruit Nature Reserve in Pretoria.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said when medics arrived at the scene at about 5.23pm on Tuesday they found the crumpled remains of a two-seater light aircraft.

“One person, an adult male who was the only occupant on board, was assessed. He showed no signs of life and was declared dead."”

Relevant authorities were on the scene.

TimesLIVE