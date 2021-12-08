Man who ‘set woman alight’ outside Benoni creche dies in hospital

A man who was under police guard in hospital after allegedly setting a woman on fire outside a crèche in Benoni in September has died.

Gauteng police were investigating a murder case after the 27-year-old woman was allegedly set alight by her boyfriend. The woman died from her injuries later that month. The suspect, 40, was injured and taken to hospital.

At the time, the police said the alleged perpetrator appeared in court in absentia.

On Wednesday, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said: “I can confirm the suspect passed away in hospital.”

The incident happened when the mother dropped her daughter at the creche. Her car was parked in front of the entrance to the school and her cousin was in the passenger seat.