South Africa

'Many men afraid to report abuse for fear of being ridiculed': seasoned detective

08 December 2021 - 15:49
W/O Nervarge Lutchminarain is the first detective in SA to ensure the conviction of a female rapist.
W/O Nervarge Lutchminarain is the first detective in SA to ensure the conviction of a female rapist.
Image: Supplied

Durban family violence, child protection and sexual offences investigations (FCS) Warrant Officer Nervarge “Nivi” Lutchminarain is the first detective in SA to put a female rapist behind bars.

The 28-year-old woman was found guilty in 2008 of raping her 14-year-old nephew on numerous occasions. She was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 15 years.

Lutchminarain, speaking as the country observes 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, said a lot of men and boys were embarrassed to speak up or report abuse for fear of being laughed at.

“There are many men who are emotionally, physically and verbally abused daily by women but are afraid to speak about their experience because their own communities and peers make a mockery of them. Men and boys also need support, they are also human, it's time society supports and stands up against men abuse,” he said.

He has worked on several cases where men refused to open cases against their partners or other females who abused or violated them, simply because they felt embarrassed.

EUSEBIUS MCKAISER | Wounded by the sins of our parents

Perhaps the biggest tragedy of intergenerational trauma is that we set out to be different to mom and dad, and so often we end up being versions of ...
Ideas
7 hours ago

“Men need to man up and speak out against abuse. Because these men cannot show the power in their relationships, they tend to commit other violent crimes or at times they turn on their perpetrators,” said Lutchminarain.

In March Lutchminarain became the first detective in SA to have a parent, guardian or caregiver convicted of human trafficking. He was instrumental in the handing down of nine life sentences to a Verulam stepfather who had been using his nine-year-old to create child pornography. The child was repeatedly raped and forced to perform sexual acts.

Born and bred in Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal, Lutchminarain has 28 years’ service, having joined the SAPS in 1993.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said in 2002 Lutchminarain was handpicked to join the then child protection unit.

Mathe said the FCS comprises 176 units nationwide and nine serial and electronic crime FCS investigation units based at provincial offices.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘She was there every step of our misery’: praise for commander on a mission to restore faith in police

Among those left bruised, battered and emotionally scarred by gender-based violence, Lt-Col Marli Strydom is regarded as a mother and ray of sunshine ...
News
5 days ago

‘Get out of an abusive relationship’: detective advises survivors of GBV

A warrant officer with 26 years' experience in solving gender-based violence cases, has advised survivors and those exposed to abuse to leave the ...
News
6 days ago

GBV victims aged eight and 72: 'I want to remove culprits from society', says detective

"What keeps me going and what motivates me is to search for suspects and remove them from society for as long as the law allows."
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA education system among best in world, says KZN teacher making name for ... South Africa
  2. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  3. Three Limpopo matriculants killed in accident hours after last exam South Africa
  4. Senior Eskom technician shed for disparaging bosses on Facebook South Africa
  5. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament
'Get the Shell out!': Protestors call on Shell to leave the wild coast alone