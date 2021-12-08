POLL | Have you done your Christmas shopping yet?
08 December 2021 - 13:00
It is just more than two weeks until Christmas Day, and stores are starting to get busy with shoppers rushing to buy Christmas presents.
After the shopping holiday of Black Friday, retailers are moving into high gear to attract customers looking to buy something special for their loved ones.
While the same crew who have already put up their Christmas tree are likely finished wrapping gifts for under the tree, others are waiting for their December pay cheque or other financial assistance before rushing to the shops.
On social media a few said they had plans to go shopping but have not been out of the house yet, while some said they plan to procrastinate until Christmas Eve to go get something.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.