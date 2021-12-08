Prof Tinyiko Maluleke appointed TUT vice-chancellor

Prof Tinyiko Maluleke has been appointed as the Tshwane University of Technology next vice-chancellor and principal.

He will take up the post on February 1.

TUT said Maluleke was an experienced senior leader with two decades of executive management experience within the higher education sector.

Maluleke joins the TUT from the University of Pretoria, where he is senior research fellow and deputy director at the Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship. He holds a doctoral degree from the University of SA and is a full professor.

“As an influential voice for research and higher education at a national and international level, Prof Maluleke appears regularly in the national media and has strong networks in government and major research and funding organisations,” TUT said in a statement.

Tilson Manyoni, chair of the TUT council, congratulated Maluleke on his appointment.

“This was a rigorous and highly competitive selection process, and the standard was exceptionally high. Prof Maluleke has an impressive track record of leadership in higher education.

“He brings a combination of clear strategic vision, a collegiate leadership style, intellectual credibility, a depth and breadth of academic understanding, and genuine global influence to TUT,” Manyoni said.

Manyoni said these were qualities that the selection committee viewed as invaluable to lead the university in its aspiration to becoming one of the top global universities.

TUT said Maluleke is a prominent and internationally recognised researcher in his field, specialising in religion and politics, as well as black and African theologies. It said Maluleke is a regular contributor of opinion pieces on various social and political issues in the mainstream media.

Maluleke said he was thrilled to be taking on this role at a crucial time for the university.

“Though the backdrop for universities is challenging, the Tshwane University of Technology is very well positioned to take up the role of one of the top universities in the world,” Maluleke said.

