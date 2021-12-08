‘She always carried herself with grace’: Madonsela pays tribute to struggle icon Lindiwe Mabuza
Thuli Madonsela has paid tribute to former diplomat, freedom fighter and poet Lindiwe Mabuza.
Mabuza died on Monday at her home at the age of 83, surrounded by her family.
“She always carried herself with grace and owned her space with such assuredness that she always reminded me of Maya Angelou’s poem Phenomenal Woman. That was ambassador Lindiwe Mabuza. Heartfelt condolences to all loved ones,” said Madonsela.
Former president Thabo Mbeki described Mabuza as a strong supporter of his namesake foundation.
He said the foundation regularly depended on her as a member of its council of advisers.
“Mabuza was a self-effacing, guileless and humane person who served our country and its people with distinction for well over half a century in various capacities during the struggle for our liberation and the democratic dispensation.
“Following our country’s liberation in 1994, she was among the first women tasked to represent our country as ambassadors,” Mbeki said.
The ANC sent its sincerest condolences to Mabuza’s family, loved ones, friends and comrades.
“She became one of the pioneer MPs in the first democratic, nonracial and nonsexist legislature, after the 1994 elections, before joining the SA diplomatic corps,” said the ANC.
Mabuza served as ambassador to Germany, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines, and the UK and Ireland.
“She was also a college-level educator, radio journalist, an editor as well as a prolific poet and short story writer. Almost all these callings pointed towards one goal, which was to abolish apartheid in SA.”
