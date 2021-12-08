‘She always carried herself with grace’: Madonsela pays tribute to struggle icon Lindiwe Mabuza

Former president Thabo Mbeki described Mabuza as a strong supporter of his namesake foundation.

He said the foundation regularly depended on her as a member of its council of advisers.

“Mabuza was a self-effacing, guileless and humane person who served our country and its people with distinction for well over half a century in various capacities during the struggle for our liberation and the democratic dispensation.

“Following our country’s liberation in 1994, she was among the first women tasked to represent our country as ambassadors,” Mbeki said.

The ANC sent its sincerest condolences to Mabuza’s family, loved ones, friends and comrades.

“She became one of the pioneer MPs in the first democratic, nonracial and nonsexist legislature, after the 1994 elections, before joining the SA diplomatic corps,” said the ANC.

Mabuza served as ambassador to Germany, Malaysia, Brunei and the Philippines, and the UK and Ireland.

“She was also a college-level educator, radio journalist, an editor as well as a prolific poet and short story writer. Almost all these callings pointed towards one goal, which was to abolish apartheid in SA.”