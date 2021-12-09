Business Unity SA clarifies its position on legal action on Covid-19 vaccines

Business Unity SA (Busa) has clarified its position after labour minister Thulas Nxesi’s comments on the organisation’s reported intention to head to the Constitutional Court for a declaration on vaccinations.

Nxesi, at the Nedlac annual summit, said the business representative organisation was heading to the apex court to seek a declaratory order on mandatory vaccination to ensure that whatever decision the government and businesses take is within the constitutional prescript. He said this will help businesses and the government take a balanced approach.

Busa said on Wednesday evening, however, that it is not planning to approach the Constitutional Court.

“The correct position is that Busa indicated we will consult our legal advisers about the possibility of applying to the high court for a declaratory order to provide additional legal certainty to back up the occupational health and safety (OHS) guidelines already in place.

“We are in the process of doing this. but will not be able to put in an application in January 2022.”

This would in any event only be after senior counsel “is satisfied that we have the necessary case to apply for a declaratory order”.