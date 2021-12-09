COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA's Covid-19 cases climbs towards 20,000 in 24 hours
December 09 2021 -
December 09 2021 - 07:45
Omicron four times more transmissible than Delta in Japan study
The omicron variant of Covid-19 is 4.2 times more transmissible in its early stage than delta, according to a study by a Japanese scientist who advises the country’s health ministry, a finding likely to confirm fears about the new strain’s contagiousness.
Hiroshi Nishiura, a professor of health and environmental sciences at Kyoto University who specializes in mathematical modeling of infectious diseases, analyzed genome data available through November 26 in South Africans in Gauteng province.
“The omicron variant transmits more, and escapes immunity built naturally and through vaccines more,” Nishiura said in his findings, which were presented at a meeting of the health ministry’s advisory panel on Wednesday.
Concerns are swirling globally that omicron could deal the world a bigger blow than even delta, and the World Health Organization has cautioned that it could fuel surges with “severe consequences.” But a jump in cases in South Africa in the wake of the variant’s emergence hasn’t yet overwhelmed hospitals, leading to some optimism that it may only cause mostly mild illness.
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE also said this week that a booster dose of their vaccine could fortify protection against the strain.
Omicron Threat May Be Countered With Extra Dose of Vaccine
Nishiura’s study hasn’t been peer-reviewed and published in a scientific journal.
The new analysis was conducted using the same method he used in a July study published by the Eurosurveillance medical journal on delta’s predicted dominance ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.
Hundreds of researchers globally are racing to understand the new variant, which is the most differentiated strain yet among the five variants of concern identified by the WHO since the pandemic began.
Cases in South Africa have rapidly increased to as many as nearly 20,000 a day since the country first reported omicron’s discovery two weeks ago. The number of Covid cases in the nation had remained low in the preceding weeks, despite only 26% of the population being fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.
Pfizer Will Know Shot’s Efficacy Against Omicron by Year-End
“The vaccination rate was less than 30% and many people were probably naturally infected,” Nishiura said. “We need to pay close attention to future trends to see if the same thing will happen in countries where mRNA vaccines are used at a high rate.”
Bloomberg
December 09 2021 - 07:36
Business Unity SA clarifies its position on legal action on Covid-19 vaccines
Business Unity SA (Busa) has clarified its position after labour minister Thulas Nxesi’s comments on the organisation’s reported intention to head to the Constitutional Court for a declaration on vaccinations.
Nxesi, at the Nedlac annual summit, said the business representative organisation was heading to the apex court to seek a declaratory order on mandatory vaccination to ensure that whatever decision the government and businesses take is within the constitutional prescript. He said this will help businesses and the government take a balanced approach.
Busa said on Wednesday evening, however, that it is not planning to approach the Constitutional Court.
December 09 2021 - 07:00
Are two jabs of the Pfizer vaccine enough to protect against the Omicron variant?
Pfizer-BioNTech says three doses of its Covid-19 vaccine work against the new Omicron variant, while two doses are less effective.
On Wednesday, the company announced results from an initial study demonstrating that serum antibodies induced by the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine neutralise the Omicron variant after three doses.
Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chair and CEO, said two doses appear to still be able to protect people from severe illness and death, but a third dose improves protection.
December 09 2021 - 06:30
Boris Johnson imposes Covid-19 'Plan B' in England to contain Omicron
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday imposed tougher Covid-19 restrictions in England. Dubbed 'Plan B,' to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Johnson ordered people to work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine passes for access to nightclubs and venues with large crowds.
December 09 2021 - 06:10
Vaccine update boosts optimism on Wall Street
Wall Street closed slightly higher after tests showed a three-shot course of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine offered some protection against the Omicron variant
December 09 2021 - 06:00
PODCAST | Covid-19 pandemic shows Ramaphosa is no crisis president
Eusebius McKaiser is joined by University of Cape Town (UCT) law professor, author and political analyst Richard Calland in his latest episode of Eusebius on TimesLIVE. They discuss whether a mandatory state vaccination policy will pass the rights limitations test of the constitution.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 73,911 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 19,842 new cases, which represents a 26.8% positivity rate. A further 36 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 90,038 to date. See more here: https://t.co/4CCXgV2Qus pic.twitter.com/eyyX3l8hsm— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 8, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.