Half of us do not support compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations at workplaces

SA is divided in half on the issues of compulsory workplace Covid-19 vaccinations and vaccine passports.

This is a key finding of a survey by the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg, in collaboration with the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council.

Researchers said on Thursday that 54% of adults said they support employers making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory and 51% support vaccine passports.