South Africa

Half of us do not support compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations at workplaces

09 December 2021 - 10:32 By TimesLIVE
A UJ survey finds 54% of South African adults support employers making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory and 51% support vaccine passports. Stock photo.
A UJ survey finds 54% of South African adults support employers making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory and 51% support vaccine passports. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/anyaivanova

SA is divided in half on the issues of compulsory workplace Covid-19 vaccinations and vaccine passports.

This is a key finding of a survey by the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg, in collaboration with the Developmental, Ethical and Capable State research division of the Human Sciences Research Council.

Researchers said on Thursday that 54% of adults said they support employers making Covid-19 vaccinations compulsory and 51% support vaccine passports.

Levels of support for these policies differ considerably, however. Among the fully vaccinated, support for compulsory workplace vaccination and vaccine passports is 75% and 78%, respectively. However, among those who are unvaccinated and do not want to be vaccinated, support falls to under 10% for both measures.

The survey also gauged relative levels of support for vaccine passports to enter six particular types of public places.

Close to half (47%) supported vaccine passports being introduced for sporting events at stadiums.

Similar levels of support (43-45%) were seen for vaccine passports at schools and universities, and at restaurants, shisa nyamas, coffee shops or night clubs.

Slightly lower support was evident for such measures at municipal offices (38%) and places of worship (40%).

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Dithering doe-does: state-imposed vaccine mandates off the cards for now

The government has told Nedlac to approach the Constitutional Court in the new year for direction in the matter
News
1 day ago

‘Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate': National Health Laboratory Service

SA needs a plan on how to move from containment of the Covid-19 pandemic to mitigation and living with the coronavirus, says Prof Koleka Mlisana from ...
News
2 days ago

MTN imposes mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, warns staff who refuse jab

Company warns staff who are not exempt but still refuse vaccination that MTN "will not be obliged to continue the employment contract".
News
3 days ago

More than 50% of adults in Western Cape have had the jab — here’s how other provinces are doing

A total of 71% of the over-60 population is vaccinated. This is the highest vaccine uptake in the adult population followed by the over-50 and ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. I’m sorry I killed Hani, I now reject apartheid and have gone back to my ... South Africa
  2. SA’s Gripen fighter jets ‘grounded’ — report South Africa
  3. Hunt for Ekurhuleni R63m lotto winner who played hours before the draw South Africa
  4. Scientist who first sequenced Omicron worried by speed of change Africa
  5. NPA accuses Ace Magashule of trying to delay his corruption trial South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...
Heated debate on land expropriation in parliament