How SA can create jobs, repair floundering economy — IMF experts

The government has been given a blueprint on how to tackle the impediments to growing SA's struggling economy by a team of experts from the International Monetary Fund.

The team, which held consultations from November 17 to December 7, focused on policy measures and reforms needed to stimulate a job-creating, inclusive economy.

It noted the Covid-19 pandemic hit SA at a time when its economic vulnerabilities had already been aggravated by a prolonged period of depressed investment, subdued growth, and high and rising public debt. In this context, the country suffered one of the largest output contractions among emerging market economies in 2020 with a significant loss of jobs.

The pandemic also highlighted the need to put the country’s public finances to reverse the upward public debt trajectory, the team said.